Ryan Shazier: Pittsburgh Steelers Fans Pray He’s Not Left Paralyzed After ‘Terrible’ Back Injury

NFL fans everywhere are praying for Steeler’s linebacker Ryan Shazier after he went down with a terrifying back injury during their ‘MNF’ game on Dec. 4. We’ve got their messages hoping he’s not paralyzed.

This is so terrible! The Pittsburgh Steeler’s star linebacker Ryan Shazier suffered what looked to be a VERY serious back injury during their Monday Night Football game against Cincinnati on Dec. 4. After the 25-year-old went in for a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Josh Malone, he rolled over in pain and pointed to the middle of his back and his legs were completely limp. While team doctors frantically worked on him on the field there was still no movement below his waist, even when he was carted off the field. That Steelers Nation as well as football fans in general praying that he’s not paralyzed.

Things definitely seemed dire when the team tweeted out that, “#50 Ryan Shazier has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation on his back. He will not return to tonight’s game & there will be no further updates at this time.” Whoa, that’s never a good sign as if he was able to gain movement in his legs hopefully the team would have reassured fans with the news. He was rushed out of Paul Brown Stadium by ambulance and fans as well as other teams are hoping for a positive outcome. Ryan’s been a standout for the Steelers after the team took him as their first round draft pick in 2014. At this point fans don’t care if he might be out for the season, they just hope he’s not confined to a wheelchair for the rest of his life! See pics of the Pittsburgh Steelers, here.

Other teams including the Baltimore Ravens and former Steeler and NFL Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis, 45, send out their prayers and hopes for Ryan’s recovery. Everyone is really pulling for him because what we all saw on TV looked so dir. A career ending injury would be terrible, but this would be a LIFE altering injury, and he’s still so young. Here’s a sampling from the Twittersphere of the thoughts and prayers going out to Ryan, but first here’s the terrifying video of him on the ground and badly injured following the hit:

Steelers LB Ryan Shazier was rushed to the hospital after this scary hit.🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/qnksXFemCd — Sports Vortex (@SportsVortex_) December 5, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with @Steelers LB Ryan Shazier. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 5, 2017

Nothing but prayers for Shazier. — Jerome Bettis (@JeromeBettis36) December 5, 2017

I do not care about this game at all anymore win or lose , my only concern is Shazier and his well being .#HereWeGo — Juju’s Bike (@JujusBike) December 5, 2017

Constantly refreshing twitter until I see a tweet with good news about Ryan Shazier — Chad Clark (@ChClark3) December 5, 2017

I’m having a hard time concentrating watching this game. Keep thinking about Shazier. I’m sure the Steelers are having a way harder time too. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) December 5, 2017

Don't even care about the game. Just praying Shazier can walk again. — Jordan Pardini (@jj_pardini) December 5, 2017

Forget about football, forget about the steelers, forget about playoff seeding. Everyone say a prayer for Ryan Shazier. He's a human being. — Patriots Nation!!!™ (@InBrady_WeTrust) December 5, 2017

I just wanna know the Ryan Shazier can move his legs. I don't care about returning for football, just for his personal well-being, that's shits scary — Jim Kovacs (@JimKovacs17) December 5, 2017

Not even concerned with the outcome of this game. Just want to know Ryan Shazier won’t have any permanent injuries. A persons life is so much bigger than a football game #PrayForShazier — Logan Bradshaw (@logandbrad) December 5, 2017

HollywoodLifers, please send good thoughts towards Ryan Shazier after his horrific injury.