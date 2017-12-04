Oh no! Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier suffered a back injury on Dec. 4 after colliding with Cincinnati Bengals receiver Josh Malone and was rushed to the hospital. Find out more details here.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier, 25, was shockingly rushed to the hospital on Dec. 4 after suffering a back injury when he collided on the field with Cincinnati Bengals receiver Josh Malone, 21, during the first quarter of a game. Ryan smashed his helmet against Josh’s thigh before rolling over and signaling to the trainers while holding his lower back. He was then taken off the field to get the medical care he needed while onlookers frighteningly watched. Linebacker Tyler Matakevich, 24, filled in for Ryan as the game continued. SEE THE VIDEO OF RYAN’S COLLISION HERE.

Right after the collision happened, Ryan’s teammates surrounded him kneeling and looking concerned as he lay on the grass with 10:58 left on the clock. Mike Tomlin, the Steelers’ coach, looked noticeably upset when the team doctor informed him about Ryan’s injury. The incident was quite unexpected but Ryan is known for his hard playing. He has had 87 tackles, two forced fumbles, and three interceptions this season alone. He is currently in his fourth year of playing in the NFL and has been looking forward to playing his first full season since he missed games during the first three seasons.

This story is still developing…

