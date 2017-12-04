‘Southern Charm’ star Shep Rose is on a journey to find love, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the ‘RelationShep’ premiere!

Has Southern Charm bachelor Shep Rose, 37, found the girl of his dreams? In this EXCLUSIVE preview of his spinoff show, RelationShep, Shep has a fun day out with a beautiful woman named Kylie. They seem to instantly hit it off while hanging out on a ranch. He even shows off his dance moves! He’s just so charming!

Shep really likes Kylie. He thinks she’s “sweet and earnest and beautiful.” He enjoyed hanging out with her so much that he invites her to Charleston to get to know her better. Their chemistry is pretty electric, so it’s no surprise that they kiss before he heads out. Swoon!

The Shakespeare-loving Shep is on a journey to find the woman he’s meant to be with after living up the bachelor life for so long. In the first season of RelationShep, Shep goes on the road to Los Angeles, Dallas, Austin, and New York to hopefully cross paths with his soulmates. He is set up on blind dates by his friends. Some dates work out, while some do not. Shep will end up inviting a few lucky women back to Charleston to meet his Southern Charm family. Will one of these ladies keep this hunky Charleston bachelor in a committed relation-Shep? We’ll just have to wait and see! Over the course of the season, you’ll definitely see some of your other favorite Southern Charm stars like Cameran Eubanks, 34, and Craig Conover, 28, pop up! RelationShep premieres Monday, December 4, at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.

