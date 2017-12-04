Saint West & Reign Disick Celebrate Turning 2 & 3 With Adorable Monster B-Day Bash

Reign Disick & Saint West both have birthdays this month, and to celebrate, the Kardashian clan threw an epic monster-themed bash — with ice skating & Santa!

Saint West, 1, and Reign Disick, 2, are two lucky boys! While Saint turns two years old on Dec. 5, and Reign turns three on Dec. 14, the Kardashians decided to celebrate early — and with a wild Christmas/monster-themed party! It makes perfect sense that the youngsters would have a joint bash, after all, they’ll most likely grow up being BFFs, and older sisters North West, 4, and Penelope Disick, 5, have a joint party every year! Saint and Reign’s b-day extravaganza was beyond extravagant though — as it included ice skating, two lavish birthday cakes, and even fake snow! Click here to see adorable pics of the Kardashian kids.

Saint’s mom, Kim Kardashian West, 37, took to social media to share adorable pics of her son and nephew’s party, and boy did it look festive! Not only was the afternoon filled with fun winter activities, but Santa Claus himself made an appearance, and Monsters Inc. seemed to be the party’s theme. Each boy even had his very own birthday cake, Saint’s featuring Mike Wazowski on it, and Reign’s having Sully on it — both monsters from the Pixar movie. How sweet is THAT? On top of that, partygoers were able to enjoy ice skating, and above the rink, silver balloon letters spelled out “Merry Monster Mash.”

In one image, Santa can be seen chilling in a recliner on the lawn surrounded by presents. And of course there’s fake snow in the image as well, because, why not? Another pic taken by Kim shows that the kids were also able to go sledding down a “snowy” hill using round, peppermint-painted tubes. Another snapshot shows what looks like Kanye West, 40, North, and Saint all wearing matching Yeezy sneakers and sweats as they enter a basketball court together.

In addition, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, posted a video of what looked like Reign running around the faux ice rink dressed as Sully. Seriously, it doesn’t get much cuter than that! We can’t wait to see how else Reign and Saint celebrate their respective b-days!

