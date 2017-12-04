Randy Travis’ DWI Naked Arrest Video Released After Singer Pleads With Judge To Keep Private

Randy Travis has lost his legal battle to keep the video of his embarrassing 2012 naked DWI arrest private. We’ve got the shocking pics he never wanted the world to see.

Who can blame country singer Randy Travis, 58, for not wanting the world to see one of the most humiliating moments of his life. He was arrested for DWI in Texas back in Aug. of 2012 and was disheveled and naked at the time. Randy filed suit in Sept. to keep the police dash cam video from being released, claiming it would be a violation of his privacy rights because he was exhausted and intoxicated. A federal judge disagreed and ordered the video to released on Dec. 4. TMZ got ahold of it and it is really embarrassing for the star. In a still shot as we wait for the full video to be released, Randy is seen shirtless in the front seat of a patrol car looking disheveled with a black right eye. Oof, it’s a pretty sad sight.

That whole night of Aug. 7, 2012 was a mess for Randy, as he walked naked into a convenience store in Grayson County, TX and demanded cigarettes from the clerk. She called the cops on him but he left realizing he had no money. He then went on to crash his Trans-Am into a construction zone and by the time police got there he was lying nude in the road and authorities said he reeked of alcohol. He also allegedly resisted arrest and threatened State Troopers. He was charged with DWI and terroristic threat against a public servant. Five months later he pleaded guilty and received two years probation, a $2,000 fine and a 180-day suspended jail sentence. See pics of Randy, here.

The years since have been rough for Randy, as he nearly died in 2013 after suffering from viral cardiomyopathy followed by a massive stroke. Following brain surgery he spent nearly a year in extensive physical therapy learning how to speak and walk again. It took nearly two years for his once golden voice to return. After three long years he was finally able to begin performing again in 2016, singing “Amazing Grace” at his Country Music Hall of Fame induction. Things were looking up for the star and now he has to face the shame of the world seeing one of the most humiliating nights of his life.

HollywoodLifers, do you think the judge should have granted Randy’s request to keep the tape of his naked arrest private?