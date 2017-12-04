Meek Mill Denied Bail: Philly Judge Slams Him As A ‘Danger To The Community’

Meek Mill has been denied bail in his controversial probation violation case by the same Philadelphia judge who’s been called ‘prejudiced’ against the rapper, according to a shocking Dec. 4 update.

Things aren’t looking good for Meek Mill, 30, whose lawyer went to court on Dec. 4 to ask for bail pending an appeal on his 2-4 year prison sentence due to a probation violation. Philadelphia judge Genece Brinkley denied the bail and emergency petition, as TMZ reports, and has called Meek a “danger to the community” and a “flight risk,” according to docs obtained by the site.

She also questions “the validity of his clean drug tests,” the site reports, “suggesting he might have used something called “Fast Flush” to cleanse his system.” Meek’s lawyer Joe Tacopina reportedly says that the judge’s decision “continues her long pattern of unfair treatment” of the rapper, and has vowed to appeal the decision.

Meanwhile, fans and celebrities alike who believe the judge is prejudiced and biased against Meek have rallied to free him. JAY-Z, Drake, La La Anthony and more celebs have publicly begged for “justice” for the rapper, taking to social media to fight on his behalf.

Meek was sentenced to 2-4 years in prison for violating probation after his 2008 conviction on drugs and weapons charges. The rapper remains in SCI-Chester after first being held in SCI-Camp Hill.

