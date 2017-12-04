Matt Lauer’s Wife Annette ‘Ready To Move On’ From Marriage As Soon As Dust Settles

Annette Roque allegedly left Matt Lauer’s home, but she’s not ready yet to leave their marriage. Annette’s waiting until the publicity dies down, we’ve learned.

Matt Lauer‘s sexual misconduct scandal has left his wife, Annette Roque, understandably upset. While her husband has been pleading with her to stay with him during what he feels is the “worst week of his life,” Annette is ready to “move on” from their marriage. But there’s something holding her back from heading to the divorce lawyer the minute the offices open. “[Annette] feels that she may need to wait until the dust settles before filing for divorce,” a source close to Matt told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Annette feels it is important for her children that the family stays together during this crisis with all of the accusations swirling around their father,” the source continued. “Since Matt was fired, their home as been a tense environment and Annette is going to wait out the storm before moving on.” She’s a smart woman! If they get divorced in the middle of Matt’s controversy, the allegations that he allegedly sexually harassed women during his decades-long career at NBC’s Today show, there’s only going to be heightened publicity surrounding it. Wait a little longer, and it’ll fly under the radar.

Things between Matt and Annette are still going to be tense in the meantime. Annette has allegedly fled from the family home in the Hamptons with their two youngest kids, Romy, 14, and Thijs, 11, to go to her native Netherlands to escape the public eye, and Matt’s desperate for them to come back. “Matt convinced her once already to drop the divorce, but it is not going to work this time,” the source said. “Annette is just going to wait for the right time and now is not it.”

