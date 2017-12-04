Matt Lauer: Sex Therapist Reveals He Asked About Sex Toys After Revealing Marriage Struggles

Back in 2006, Matt Lauer told a story about how a sex therapist gave him a bag of sex toys after appearing on ‘Today’ for a segment. However, that same sex therapist reveals it didn’t go down like that…

A story from 2006 is making its way back into Matt Lauer‘s, life. Years ago, when Lauer, 59, appeared on the now-canceled Meredith Vieira Show, the host revealed that he had a “huge bag of sex toys” in on set of the Today Show. Lauer claimed that a sex therapist appeared on Today for a segment. “When she left, she gave each of us a shopping bag of stuff. True story,” Lauer said to Vieira back in 06′. During the interview, Vieira did not recall receiving a bag of sex toys, nor did she remember a sex therapist segment that Lauer claimed she conducted.

Now, that same sex therapist, Dr. Laura Berman, is revealing what really happened; And, her side of the story is quite different than what Lauer explained years ago. Berman was a regular guest on the Today show. In 2007, she says Lauer came to her and said he wanted advice on how to save his troubled, 19-year marriage to former model, Annette Roque. “We were in the makeup room and he sort of asked the makeup artist to leave,” she told Inside Edition in a December 1 interview. “He asked me about sexual aids and devices. He confided in me about some of the struggles he was having in his married relationship.”

Berman reveals Lauer didn’t want to be seen buying sex toys in a store. “I brought him a shopping bag filled with toys from my line that were designed for couples, spicing things up,” she says. The doctor then recalls the time Vieira found Lauer’s bag of sex toys. “She was in the closet of his dressing room about to jump out and scare him or something — I don’t know — and she found the bag and was totally heckling him about it and he was mortified,” Berman says.

At the end of the interview, Berman revealed her concern. “I’m sort of crestfallen if any of those toys were used to harass any colleagues or any women,” she said, adding that she is able to speak out about Lauer because he is not one of her patients.

As you may know, Lauer was fired by NBC News late Tuesday, November 28, amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct; one of which included an accusation that Lauer gave a colleague a sex toy as a present. He broke his silence, two days later, on Nov. 30. Read his full statement, below.

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions,” he said. “To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this, I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC.”

“Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly,” he continued. “Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching, and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full time job. The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It’s been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace.”

Lauer joined the network in 1992, and reportedly signed a $20 million dollar contract in 2016. A recent report claims Lauer’s wife and kids reportedly fled their $33 million home following the scandal.

