Mariah Carey, Britney Spears, and more celebrities have been getting ready for Christmas by putting up and decorating some of the most impressive Christmas trees we have ever seen! From tall trees with colorful lights to average-sized yet still amazing trees with illuminating soft white lights, their beauty has left us in awe and has definitely helped us get excited for the holidays. During one of the most beautiful and heartwarming times of the year, we’re loving every Christmas tree photo we’ve had the pleasure to see. SEE SOME OF OUR FAVORITE CELEBRITY CHRISTMAS TREE PHOTOS HERE!

Mariah was all smiles while posing with the top of her wonderful Christmas tree. As the singer of one of the best Christmas anthems out there, we’re not surprised her tree makes our favorites list! Britney’s tree was in a major spotlight all over social media for its unbelievable size and gorgeous decorations. Ashley Tisdale showed off her tree in a fun Christmas sweater and we absolutely loved it! Kelly Ripa‘s tree was shining bright in her photo with a shining star on top while Evangeline Lilly‘s tree looked cute, cozy, and colorful.

Coco Austin shared an adorable photo of setting up her tree with the help of her little daughter, Chanel at the bottom of a ladder and Joanna Gaines followed suit with her own photo of her daughter, Emmie, putting an ornament on their lovely tree. Last but not least, we can’t forget about two trees that most Americans look forward to gazing at every year: the White House tree in Washington D.C. and the Rockefeller tree in New York City! Neither failed to disappoint and after viewing all these incredible Christmas trees, we can’t help but want to bring out the jingle bells, deck the halls, and take a sip of that warm cup of cheer! Happy Holidays!

