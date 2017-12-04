LaVar Ball Takes Son LiAngelo Out Of UCLA After He’s Suspended Indefinitely For Shoplifting

That’s all, folks! LaVar Ball took matters into his own hands on Dec. 4, by reportedly pulling his son LiAngelo Ball out of UCLA. He’ll no longer be on the basketball team!

It looks like LiAngelo Ball’s days at UCLA are over. His father LaVar Ball, 50, shockingly removed him from the institution, according to a TMZ report on Dec. 4, meaning he’ll no longer be playing for the basketball team or going to school there. LiAngelo, 19, is not officially withdrawn from the school but he supposedly will NOT be returning to UCLA. This surprising development comes shortly after LiAngelo was indefinitely suspended from the team because he stole from several stores during a trip to China. “There’s no need to break down a kid’s spirit for making a mistake,” Lavar’s people told the site about his thoughts on LiAngelo’s suspension. Click to see more pics of LiAngelo, right here.

LiAngelo was previously placed on house arrest, but things got even sticker when President Trump, 71, got involved. Trump and LaVar have since ignited a feud over the ordeal, since Trump believes he served a major role in helping his son avoid a prison sentence and didn’t feel he was appreciated for doing so. “It wasn’t the White House, it wasn’t the State Department, it wasn’t father LaVar’s so-called people on the ground in China that got his son out of a long term prison sentence – IT WAS ME,” Trump tweeted. “Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail,” he added on Nov. 19.

On the plus side, LaVar still has expressed his gratitude for UCLA and the opportunities that came along with it, even though it didn’t work out for his son in the end. LiAngelo was enrolled as a freshman and reportedly never actually played a game for the team, but it still surely was a tough decision to make. LiAngelo, Cody Riley, and Jalen Hill first found themselves in trouble when they were arrested on Nov. 7 for shoplifting. When Donald made a trip through Asia around the same time, he decided to address the case made against the players with China’s President Xi Jinping. Whether or not his words actually did the trick, the guys are luckily back home now.

