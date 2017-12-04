Kylie Jenner Misses Spotlight During Pregnancy & Can’t Wait To Break The Internet With Sexy Pics

Kylie Jenner’s SO anxious to post revealing pics again. She’s counting down the days to having her baby and getting back in the social media game!

Kylie Jenner, 20, is the undisputed queen of social media, and she’s looking to take back her crown. The cosmetics queen’s toned down her social media presence since rumors of her pregnancy began, swapping her signature sexy pics for a coyer selection. Rather than posting pics of herself in tight and revealing outfits, she’s sharing old photoshoots (like these sexy nudes) and pics from the chest up! She’s itching to get back into the game, a Kardashian insider said!

“Kylie can’t wait till she gets her pre-pregnancy body back and she can start posting sexy bikini shots on social media again,” the insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She can’t help but feel she’s missing out on life somehow. Being pregnant has definitely been way harder than Kylie imagined it would be. She’s literally counting down the days till the baby arrives and she get back out in the spotlight again. Kylie actually looks great though. Her skin is glowing, her hair is glossy, and she looks beautiful, but she just doesn’t see it.”

While Kylie’s feeling “uncomfortable” carrying around the baby weight (understandable, girl), sister Khloe Kardashian, 33, is “embracing every minute of being pregnant,” the insider said. If only Kylie could feel the same way! Along with missing the fun she had pre-pregnancy, Kylie’s apparently dealing with problems like morning sickness, heightened emotions, and loneliness. She’s missing Travis Scott, 25, so much while he’s on the road!

