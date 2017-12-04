Is Kim Kardashian Taunting Taylor Swift With This Throwback Pic From Kanye’s ‘Famous’ Video?

Kim Kardashian posted a BTS photo from Kanye West’s ‘Famous’ video on Instagram and it shows Taylor Swift’s replica in all her glory. Is she mad about ‘Reputation’?

Kim Kardashian, 37, took to Instagram on Dec. 4 to post a photo of herself on the set of husband Kanye West‘s music video for his 2016 hit “Famous” and it not so discreetly features Kanye lying naked in bed next to the infamous Taylor Swift replica. In the photo, Kim can be seen taking a photo of the set from her phone with the cast of characters and Kanye in the background. Though the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star just captioned the post with the title of the song, many are speculating that she posted the photo to taunt Taylor as a response to the bashing hits on Tay’s new album Reputation. We can’t say for sure, but it does come at appropriate timing! See more social media posts about the long Kimye and Taylor feud here!

Although there’s been no official confirmation from Taylor about which songs, if any, on Reputation, are about Kim and Kanye, there are definitely some clever lyrics and interesting symbols during this era in her music that lead us to believe she’s striking back at the famous couple in a big way. Who could forget the snake emoji that Kim used to allegedly refer to Taylor on her social media after releasing audio of the controversial phone call between her hubby and Miss Swift? Well, we don’t think it’s any coincidence that a snake is being used as a logo for Tay Tay’s album, which is why we definitely think there’s still some back and forth bashing going on between these three!

When Kim’s not posting wild posts on her social media, she’s most likely busy preparing for baby number three, which she is expecting via surrogate very soon.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kim is trying to taunt Taylor with her post? Tell us your thoughts here!