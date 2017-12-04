Kailyn Lowry Confirms Whether Or Not She’s Pregnant — Is She Expecting Baby No. 4?

There’s a shocking report claiming that ‘Teen Mom 2’ star Kailyn Lowry is already pregnant with baby number four. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details straight from the reality star on if she’s expecting.

Kailyn Lowry, 25, just gave birth to her third child back in Aug. 2017, and a new report claims she’s already pregnant again and this time it’s a girl! Dionisio Cephas, who as alluded the pair dating, retweeted a story from OK! magazine about her allegedly expectant state. That had fans wondering it if was really true that she was going to have a fourth child by a fourth baby daddy. “I honestly don’t why [Dionisio] said those things. Pretty sure it was to get his own name out there. He lives nearby but we’ve only hung out a couple times so….I didn’t read that article but I’m not pregnant, lol,” Kailyn tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Dominique Potter, she tells us that things are complicated these days. “My ‘relationship’ is in limbo right now…I don’t even know what to call it,” Kail tells about us about the lady who was once her close friend then blossomed into something more. See pics of Kailyn, “I spoke to a psychic yesterday and she said I will probably have a girl if I choose to have more kids…but I’m not planning to.” Kail adds. As for her romance with close pal, she tells us that things are complicated these days. “My ‘relationship’ is in limbo right now…I don’t even know what to call it,” Kail tells about us about the lady who was once her close friend then blossomed into something more. See pics of Kailyn, here

The Teen Mom 2 star revealed in November that she and Dom were a thing . “We were friends for a year and so it kind of just turned into [a romantic relationship],” she explained. “So it’s not like she was trying to wine and dine me to ask me to be her girlfriend, you know what I mean? It more or less just happened.” This came after Dionisio told us EXCLUSIVELY in Oct. that he might have something going on with Kailyn. While he refused to but a label on their relationship and call her his girlfriend, he said she was a “great woman” and “Who knows. You can’t really put a timetable on those things, you know?” as to when they might come out as a couple. The reality star must have got tired of waiting as she moved on to Dominique, and now it seems like she’s now questioning that relationship. Love life can be complicated!

