‘Armpit Vagina’: The Biggest Style Fear Celebs Like Jennifer Lawrence Have, Her Stylist Reveals

Apparently, celebrities have become fixated on the appearance of a particular body part that you wouldn’t normally expect would be of concern. According to A-lister celebrity stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray, 35, stars are worrying about their “armpit vaginas.” Before you Google “armpit vaginas” at work to some probably NSFW results, let us allow you to keep your job by giving you the definition right here. Back in 2014, Jennifer Lawrence, 27, hilarious coined the term “armpit vagina,” at the SAG Awards, where she complained, “I know I have armpit fat. It’s OK. It’s armpit vaginas.” In case you’re still in the dark, armpit vaginas are the creases that form around your armpit when you wear a tight dress that also happen to look like a certain part of the female anatomy. In an interview with The Times, Rebecca talked about celebrity insecurities, revealing, “Sometimes it’s the weirdest part of their body [they worry about]. They say, ‘I’ve got this horrible blah-blah,’ and you think, ‘What are they even talking about?’ The one that comes up all the time is the arm vagina.'” Check out a pic of Rebecca below!

When she’s not coming up with words like “armpit vaginas,” Jennifer is known for having some pretty hilarious wardrobe malfunctions, whether she’s tripping on the red carpet or, as was the case most recently, ripping her dress on live-television. When she was on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Jennifer told an animated story about pouring beer on a hater who cursed at her, which caused a hole in her dress to expand as she regaled the tale. If the price to pay for getting to hear a funny anecdote from Jennifer is a ripped dress, then rip away, J-Law!

While you wonder how anybody could be concerned about armpit vaginas, check out these pics of celebrities who have had wardrobe malfunctions on social media.

