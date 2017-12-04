Erica Mena Promises To Bring ‘A Lot Of Drama’ When She Replaces Joseline On ‘L&HH: Atlanta’

‘Love & Hip Hop’ fans, rejoice! Erica Mena is reportedly replacing Joseline Hernandez and even though she has big shoes to fill, Erica is ready. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details!

Forget dreading Mondays! You’re going to be looking forward to the start of your week in the coming year, since Erica Mena, 30, is reportedly returning to the hit VH1 show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta for season 7. She allegedly is replacing fan-favorite Joseline Hernandez, 31, and the reality star is ready to bring it! “Erica can’t wait to get back on camera, she’s really missed all the fun and drama on this franchise,” a L&HH insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Erica is a straight talker, she tells it like it is, and she isn’t afraid to stand her ground and call people on their sh*t, so you can guarantee she’s going to bring one hell of a lot of drama to the A.” We wouldn’t expect any less from her! Click to see more pics from season six, right here.

“Plenty of people claimed ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ would be over once Joseline quit, but they weren’t expecting Erica to come on board—she’s going to breathe new life into the show and leave her castmates quivering in their Louboutins,” our source added. The hit reality show will be missing one of it’s longest running cast members and viewers didn’t know what to expect when the Puerto Rican Princess called it a wrap on part 2 of the reunion. No one can really replace Joseline, but they did choose wisely by opting for Erica. She was always entertaining on Love & Hip Hop: New York and she ultimately left the show when her relationship with rapper Bow Wow got more serious.

Erica is no longer dating the rapper, but she’s always kept things interesting with her love interests on the show! From her romance with Rich Dollaz to her surprising relationship with Cyn Santana, we know she’s going to bring her A-game for season seven — if she did indeed take on the gig. She last appeared on Scared Famous and was recently sent home, but fans still enjoyed watching Erica give it her all! Adding even more fuel to the rumors, she has been filming episodes of something in front of a green screen, so viewers are guessing it’s L&HH! We’re already preparing for #MenaMondays.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Erica is a great choice for L&HH: Atlanta? Tell us, below!