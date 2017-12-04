‘The Voice’: Chloe Kohanski Gushes Over What She’s Learned From Being Around Blake Shelton

The artists on ‘The Voice’ are lucky enough to learn from stars in the biz — and Chloe Kohanski told us EXCLUSIVELY what her coach, Blake Shelton, has taught her so far!

Chloe Kohanski gets to work directly from Blake Shelton on The Voice, which means she’s had the opportunity to observe him pretty closely after the last few weeks. Whether it’s hanging around on set or performing on the stage — he sang his newest hit “I’ll Name The Dogs” on the show’s Nov. 28 episode — Blake has already taught Chloe a lot. “What you see is what you get with Blake,” she gushed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s always the same. He treats the guy who puts electrical tape on the ground the same as the producer of the show. That’s how I want to be. Watching Blake perform, he’s very comfortable. It looks very second nature to him, and I want to get to that point where I am not nervous or doubtful of myself. Where I can just get out there and do what I’m supposed to do.”

Nerves certainly haven’t taken a toll on Chloe this season so far. She’s quickly emerged as a fan favorite, and topped the iTunes charts with her performance just last week. “I feel like so many things are possible now,” she admitted. “It’s crazy, but I feel like I can win, which is weird to admit. It’s very strange. I never thought I’d hear myself say that.” Chloe is one of Blake’s three remaining team members in the Top 10 — he also still has Red Marlow and Keisha Renee in the running. Meanwhile, Adam Levine and Miley Cyrus both have two artists each left, while Jennifer Hudson also has three.

Blake has already won the show five times, more than any other coach, and with Chloe on his team, he definitely seems to be on track for a six-peat. The Top 10 will perform on the Dec. 4 episode in hopes of earning America’s votes to move on!

