‘Stranger Things’ Couple Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Make Red Carpet Debut At 2017 Fashion Awards

‘Stranger Things’ stars Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer looked adorable as they posed for the first time on the red carpet at the 2017 British Fashion awards. See pics here!

Aw! Stranger Things stars Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer made their red carpet debut as a gorgeous couple at the 2017 British Fashion Awards in London on Dec. 4 and we are loving it! They looked happy as they posed together for cameras and seemed to be enjoying their time at the event. Handsome Charlie chose wore an orange satin varsity jacket over a black button down shirt and black pants while Natalia wore a burgundy semi-sheer ankle length dress embroidered with black stars. Although all eyes have been on the couple since they started dating, this is the first time they’ve put their romance on official public display. See more stars on the red carpet at the 2017 British Fashion Awards here!

Charlie’s recently been in less positive headlines after he was allegedly caught with cocaine at the airport on Oct. 21. He has since apologized publicly to his family and friends for the incident and confirmed that he was not arrested or charged with a crime, however, the situation caused him to miss out on the premiere for the third season of Stranger Things on Oct. 26. The success of the Netflix show has turned Charlie into a household name and it’s definitely something he appears to be handling with openness and gratitude. The show has been making waves since it first aired and it doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon!

In addition to Charlie and Natalia, many stars looked amazing at this year’s British Fashion Awards, including Selena Gomez, Rita Ora, Hailey Baldwin, Stormzy, Sam Smith, and more.

