Teen Boy, 18, Admits To Molesting Boys, 8 & 4, In Motel & More — So Sad

An 18-year-old boy not only confessed to allegedly molesting boys, he also confessed to allegedly molesting over 50 children since he was 10. Read the revolting details here.

This story will absolutely make your skin crawl, it’s that disgusting. Joseph Hayden Boston, 18, was taken to the Riverside police station by his own mother after he reportedly told her he had allegedly molested two young boys, ages 8 and 4, in a motel, according to a Riverside police spokesperson. During an interview with officials, Joseph not only confessed to this, he also admitted to allegedly molesting “upwards of 50 children” since the age of 10 in various cities around Southern California, including Riverside. Joseph was subsequently arrested on suspicion of two counts of oral copulation on a child under the age of 10, with a bail set at $1 million.

According to authorities, the boys were staying at the motel with their parents who allowed them to go to Joseph’s room, where the molestation transpired. After a few hours following the alleged incident, Joseph called his mother to tell her what he had allegedly done, police added. Following Joseph’s confession to authorities, Child Protective Services have since taken custody of the two motel victims. The investigation into other potential victims is still ongoing, as police are looking for those victims to come forward.

This comes on the heels of alleged child molestation accusations against Roy Moore, 70, the Republican nominee for Alabama’s Senate seat. Moore has been accused of allegedly molesting Leigh Corfman when she was just 14 years old. Meanwhile, actor Corey Feldman, 46, has also recently come forward with accusations that fellow actor Jon Grissom allegedly sexually assaulted him when he was a young Hollywood star. The two had worked on two movies in the 1980s, License to Drive and Dream a Little Dream.

HollywoodLifers, were you just as disgusted by this story as we were? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.