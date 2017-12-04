Javi Marroquin & Briana DeJesus Kiss In New PDA Pics After Kailyn Confirms She Has A GF

They’re going strong! Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin proved their romance is still hot and heavy by PDAing on social media this weekend. Too cute!

Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin teased us about the status of their relationship for weeks, but now that they’ve confirmed a romance, they’re not trying to hide any longer! The lovebirds were together once again this weekend and got all dressed up for a parents’ night out — so they obviously posed for some Instagram pics. In one shot, they even shared a kiss on the lips, while another showed Javi wrapping his arms around Briana’s waist in a prom pose. The Teen Mom 2 stars decided to match for their night on the town, with Briana in a maroon dress while Javi rocked a blazer of the same color. How cute?!

Rumors of a romantic relationship between Javi and Briana began surfacing in October, but for a bit of time, they remained coy about what was going on. However, by the end of the month, Javi confirmed what everyone was already guessing: “We are dating. We’ve been friends for a while and we weren’t in a rush [to make it official],” he told People at the time. Things seem to have gotten serious fairly quickly, too, as Briana captioned her photo of them, “Thank you for being such an amazing man to not only myself but to [my daughters] Stella and Nova #yeaididwin.”

Of course, this new romance has caused a bit of tension with Javi’s ex, Kailyn Lowry, who hasn’t had the best relationship with Javi since their divorce. However, Kailyn is in a new relationship of her own, as she revealed in mid-November that she’s been dating again and it was eventually confirmed that the woman in her life is Dominique Potter. “We were friends for a year and so it kind of just turned into [a romantic relationship],” she explained. “So it’s not like she was trying to wine and dine me to ask me to be her girlfriend, you know what I mean? It more or less just happened.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Briana and Javi’s relationship?