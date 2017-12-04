Brad Pitt Is ‘Looking Forward’ To Spending Birthday With Kids — The Girls Are Baking A Cake

Brad Pitt’s birthday is coming up and, according to our sources, the family has BIG plans! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

There’s no denying that 2017 has been a rough year for Brad Pitt! He’s been adjusting to the single life again while heading back to work for the first time since he and Angelina Jolie, 42, parted ways. However, we’re hearing that he’s going to be ending his year with a bang! Apparently the Allied star is going to be spending his 54th birthday on Dec. 18 surrounded by his kids! Head here to see more photos of Brad and his family!

“Brad is really looking forward to his birthday this year as he’s going to have all the kids with him,” an insider shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Maddox and Pax have told their dad that they’re going to cook him a special birthday dinner, and the girls are going to make him a cake. A lot has changed over the past year, and Brad is feeling so much better now after a really difficult twelve months. Brad’s children mean everything to him, and he hates not being there every day with them—but he’s seeing a lot more of the kids now that they’re living close by, and he feels like he’s finally able to make up for lost time. Brad was feeling really down on his birthday last year, but he’s now back on track and has started really looking forward to the future again.”

We previously reported that Brad wasn’t able to attend his son Pax’s birthday in Nov. “Brad wants nothing more than to be with his children on all their milestones — like Pax‘s birthday,” a source close to Brad told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But thanks to Angelina, Brad is sad and disappointed that time with Pax on his big day is simply not possible.” Well, it sounds like he’ll be making up for that very soon!

