Yee-haw! Blake Shelton had the audience on their feet while performing ‘I’ll Name the Dogs,’ during his Dec. 4 appearance on ‘Ellen.’ The ladies were going wild!

Just sit back and enjoy the show! Blake Shelton, 41, wowed the crowd while stopping by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Dec. 4, by putting on an incredible performance of his hit song “I’ll Name The Dogs” from his newly released album Texoma Shore. Ellen Degeneres, 59, gave the country crooner quite the warm welcome before he hit the stage. “It’s not everyday that we get to have the reigning Sexiest Man Alive on our show twice in one month,” she noted, leading the audience to cheer aloud before he showed off his charming smile. Blake hit all the right notes as he strummed the guitar with the lights flashing behind him and the ladies were going wild — to say the least! See pics of Blake and his girlfriend Gwen, right here.

Fans are convinced that his romantic lyrics are inspired by his loving girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, 48. “I’ll hang the pictures, you hang the stars / You pick the paint, I’ll pick a guitar / Sing you a song out there with the crickets and frogs / You name the babies and I’ll name the dogs,” Blake sang and everyone was losing their minds! The Voice judge must have been feeling like a million bucks after slaying his performance, since Ellen gave him the sweetest compliment. While yelling over the crowd, she said, “So much sexier. Even sexier than last time! Listen, he was just here a couple weeks ago. He’s even sexier today.” Blake couldn’t help but crack a smile and laugh!

It’s been a big year for the lovebirds! Blake and Gwen recently collaborated on her album You Make It Feel Like Christmas and the crooner had the honor of being named 2017 People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive.” He looked so suave on the cover, rocking a button-up shirt which perfectly complimented his bright blue eyes. “Thank you @people!!!! Don’t hate me because I’m beautiful…,” he joked while making his announcement! Gwen was also over the moon for her studly counterpart, gushing: “I guess I’ve been kissing the #sexiestmanalive all this time but [People] I knew that already!!”

