Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Team Up For Romantic Xmas Performance On ‘The Voice’

They’re back where it all began! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani hit ‘The Voice’ stage to perform one of her new Christmas songs on Dec. 4, and it was totally epic.

Two years after Blake Shelton, 40, and Gwen Stefani, 48, first fell in love on the set of The Voice, they were back together on the show’s stage for a buzzed about duet performance on Dec. 4. The happily-in-love couple teamed up for a duet on Gwen’s song “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” which was co-written by Blake, and they looked so in love as they sang the romantic lyrics to one another. Blake started out onstage with his guitar and a bunch of dancers, with Gwen eventually joining him in a festive black dress with floral design. How cute are these two!?

Blake and Gwen were both dealing with divorces, from Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale, respectively, when they were on The Voice coaches panel together during season 9 in 2015. They were able to lean on one another to get through the heartbreak, and by Nov. 2015, they had gone public with their relationship. Since then, they’ve continuously gotten more and more serious, and these days, they truly seem to be more in love than ever! They’re practically inseparable these days, and spend a lot of time at Blake’s ranch in Oklahoma. Recently, Gwen has been busy promoting her Christmas album, but the pair spent Thanskgiving together and will hopefully have more free time to be with one another as the holiday season approaches.

Meanwhile, Blake has already signed on to coach The Voice for his 14th consecutive season this spring. This time, he’ll be sitting alongside Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson and Alicia Keys in the big red chairs. Hopefully we’ll see Gwen by his side on the show at some point in the future again, though!

Blake and Gwen #YouMakeItFeelLikeChristmas nothing can beat this. Thank you for this gift ❤️❄️🎄 pic.twitter.com/OwXI62RRf7 — Lene ☀ BSer (@TeamBlakeNorway) December 5, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Blake and Gwen’s performance on The Voice!?