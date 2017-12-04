5 Easy Expert Tips To Prevent Packing On Lbs When You’re Surrounded By Christmas Cookies

The holiday season is extra challenging if you are trying to lose weight, or even just looking to maintain your weight. Temptation is everywhere — follow these expert tips below!

Here are some stay-healthy tips from a Registered Dietician working with Arivale.com: “1. Follow the healthy plate model —When you plate a holiday dinner, start with non-starchy vegetables (think leafy greens, broccoli, brussels sprouts, asparagus) and fill up half of your plate. Yes, half. A quarter of your plate should be filled with 3-5 ounces of lean protein — about the size of a deck of cards. The last quarter should be reserved for fiber-rich carbohydrates.

2. Put your own spin on recipes — Instead of a green bean casserole, (dishes like that are often filled with heavy cream or butter), try brussels sprouts roasted with olive oil. Brussels sprouts are a seasonal, cruciferous vegetable, which can help boost your body’s ability to flush out toxins. Bring a roasted garlic spread to add to your mashed potatoes instead of butter. Garlic is an allium vegetable, which can also help your body detox.

3. Eat a hearty breakfast — Fasting all day before a big meal is a recipe for binge eating. By starting your day with a healthy breakfast, you set your blood sugar and energy levels up for a steady flow, which can help curb cravings. On top of that, glucose plays a vital role in our decision-making abilities and level of self-control. Never arrive at a party hungry.

4. Stay hydrated — Dehydration can lead to increased cravings, particularly for sugar. When we are dehydrated, our bodies use glycogen (a storage form of sugar) at a faster rate, which then needs to be replenished.

5. Indulge for a day, not the season — Use an online program like Arivale to help stay on track during this tempting time. Personal coaching keeps you accountable and helps tailor your fitness and diet plan according to your genetics, setting you up for lasting success.”

