Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris showed off a new sexy look of blue hair while shaking her booty at an Xscape show on Dec. 2. See the amazing video here!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, turned many heads at the Xscape show in Charlotte, NC on Dec. 2 when she appeared on stage sporting incredible new blue hair! The singer shook her booty while showing off her fresh do in a video posted by a fan and it definitely proves she’s been enjoying her time back in the spotlight. It seems there’s no way of knowing what she’ll do next! The mother-of-four recently reunited with her former girl group for a new reality series, album, and highly anticipated tour, and this new makeover is one way of her showing she’s back and better than ever! See photos of Tiny with Xscape here!

This isn’t the first time Tiny has strutted her stuff through her dance moves. She recently shared a wild video on social media that showed her performing some sexy twerking moves to a Cardi B song while backstage on the tour. She sure knows how to have fun while doing what she does best and never fails to keep us entertained! Tiny and the fellow members of her girl group have been bringing up major nostalgia on the tour and reminding us why they were such a hit way back when.

Although there’s been a lot of speculation on Tiny’s current romantic status with her husband, T.I., 37, the talented star doesn’t seem to be letting it get her down. The on-again, off-again married couple have been seen on multiple occasions, but are thought to be separated while a divorce brews under the surface. We’re not sure what the outcome will be, but we’re so happy to see Tiny having the time of her life with her music!

HollywoodLifers, do you like Tiny’s makeover? Tell us your thoughts on her new look here!