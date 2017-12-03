‘SNL’: U2 Slams Bullies Who Are Afraid Of Truth In Performance Of ‘American Soul’

U2 just rocked ‘Saturday Night Live’ with a rousing performance of ‘American Soul’ with a very special message for the liars and the bullies out there! Here’s all the details!

Bono, 57, The Edge, 52, and the rest of U2 just delivering a stirring performance of ‘American Soul’ at Saturday Night Live. Why? The animation leading up to their performance was synced up with the monologue that introduces the track. It resounds very much a rally cry. It goes like this: “Blessed are the bullies, for one day they will have to stand up to themselves. Blessed are the liars, for the truth can be awkward.”

The images includes flyers getting posted, a young African American man wearing a hood and the American flag. It perfectly suits the fiery track, a welcome return to U2’s politically engaged brand of pop. Of all the rock acts out there, U2 is of those rare groups that somehow manages to stay relevant in the shifting cultural landscape — and they proved it yet again by joining a truly groundbreaking season of SNL. Bono took the stage once again with his classic to lend the track a call-to-arms quality. Head here for loads more images from Season 43 of the legendary sketch comedy show!

On Friday, Dec. 1, the group’s latest album Songs of Experience dropped boasting more of the uplifting, probing brand of music that has garnered legions of fans over the decades and found emulators in the likes of Coldplay and Oasis. This is their 14th studio album in nearly 40 years and based on this incredible performance, they aren’t showing any signs of slowing down no losing their creative edge!

This isn’t their first outing to promote their new record. On Nov. 12, the 4-piece dropped by the MTV Europe Music Awards to wow audiences with another moving performance. They were also awarded the Global Icon Award!

