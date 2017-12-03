Selena Gomez ‘Isn’t Worried At All’ About Justin Bieber’s Past Flings With Kourtney Kardashian & More

Justin Bieber has a long history of flings and hook-ups, but this doesn’t bother Selena Gomez at all. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned she trusts him to remain ‘loyal.’

Since Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez, broke up in 2014, the Biebs has gone a few dates – to put it lightly. From Kourtney Kardashian, 38 to Sofia Richie, 19, to Jayde Pierce, 22, to Hailey Baldwin, 21, it’s like Selena could throw a rock anywhere in Hollywood and hit someone Justin reportedly hooked up with. Justin’s flirty ways were a headache for Selena when they were dating in the past, so is Selena stressing over his dating history? Not really. “Selena knows all about the other girls that Justin has been with in the past and most recently,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, “but at the end of the day she isn’t at all worried about him reverting back to his old ways.”

Why is Selena confident that Justin’s not going to dial up Kourt in the middle of the night? Because Selena realizes that “he came back to her after all the time they’ve spent away from each other,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. “Of course, Justin has spent time with many gorgeous women, but Selena trusts Justin to remain loyal to her in whatever capacity.”

Selena trusting Justin with her heart is a huge deal, and it seems Justin’s in a place where he can handle such a major responsibility. Not only is the Biebs being more open with his feelings, he’s recognizing just how much Selena means to him. When they were separated for the Thanksgiving holidays, a source EXCLUSIVELY HollywoodLife.com that it gave Justin time to understand just how passionate he is for the “Wolves” singer.

“They basically grew up together and that plays a huge part in her feeling secure in her friendship and relationship with Justin,” the source added. Selena did reveal that she reunited with Justin because of the huge role he played in her life. “I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19, or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life,” she said when discussing the Jelena reunion with Billboard. “So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn’t right. But that doesn’t mean caring for someone ever goes away.”

Do you think Justin and Selena will make it last this time, HollywoodLifers?