Sahar Tabar: Angelina Jolie Superfan Uses Kylie Jenner’s Lip Kit For Perfect Pout

This is wild! Sahar Tabar, the 19-year-old Iranian girl who had around 50 surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie, recently posted an Instagram makeup tutorial video in which she uses Kylie Jenner‘s lip kit. The video shows the teen, who has made major headlines for her zombie -like appearance, applying the lip color to her very full post-surgery lips. SEE THE VIDEO HERE! The post has received more than 2.6 million likes and has been getting more views by the second. Sahar can first be seen holding up and showing off the box that holds Kylie’s lip color in the video before taking out a mauve shade and confidently putting it on her lips. See photos of Sahar’s shocking transformation here!

After labeling herself Angelina’s “number one fan,” Sahar has made quite the impact with how the surgeries dramatically affected her looks. Not all the responses have been positive, though. Some followers have claimed she looks like the Corpse Bride. There is speculation, however, that Sahar has been using heavy makeup or computer tricks to alter her appearance and get a strong reaction from the public, but that has yet to be proven.

Her makeup tutorial video, which was filmed in Oct., is just one of many she’s been posting along with a large amount of photos documenting her experience with the surgeries. Whether others think she looks like Angelina or not, Sahar seems to be happy with the results and doesn’t seem to want to stop sharing things about her life with her many followers.

