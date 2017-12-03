‘RHOA’ Recap: Porsha Slams NeNe — ‘You Should Be In Anger Management’

Following NeNe’s explosive ‘Never Forget’ party, the ladies flew to San Francisco for what was supposed to be a ‘healing’ trip. Instead, things took an ugly turn when NeNe and Porsha got into a massive fight!

Oh boy. The ladies on The Real Housewives of Atlanta went from one fight to the next in what seemed like a matter of minutes during the Dec. 3 episode. After NeNe‘s “Never Forget” party ended with Kim Zolciak and Sheree running to Porsha‘s house, where they dished on what had just happened between Kim and Kenya, the other ladies were left trying to make sense of everything. Cynthia didn’t think Kenya did anything wrong, and that irked NeNe. In fact, she said, “You and your wig need to calm the f*** down.” The party eventually dissipated, but the ladies soon reunited for a “healing” trip to San Francisco — one which Sheree had planned. And guess what! Porsha was invited, so that also caused some drama.

As you’re well aware, most of the ladies don’t get along with Porsha, especially NeNe. But we’ll get to that later. First, we have to address the fact that Kenya went on the trip, even though her grandmother had just passed away. Fortunately for her, Kim Zolciak decided to not tag along, so she was saved from another heated exchange. But that doesn’t mean there wasn’t any shortage of drama. NeNe and Porsha took care of that. After Sheree admitted she’s dating a man in prison (Tyrone), the ladies met up for dinner. And that’s when all hell broke loose.

It was the first time NeNe and Porsha were in the same room together since Porsha said her “door is closed” on receiving advice from NeNe. So NeNe took the opportunity to air her grievances with Porsha — after Sheree addressed the “elephant in the room”. Porsha demanded to know why NeNe was so angry with her, but NeNe denied every being angry. Instead, they both kept going back and forth about nothing, which eventually led to Porsha telling NeNe that she should be in anger management. The interaction got so heated that NeNe’s bun started falling out. Unfortunately for us, the fight was cut off halfway through with a “To Be Continued…” type of ending. To find out what happens next, we’ll have to tune in next week!

