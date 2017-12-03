Minnesota Vikings Vs. Atlanta Falcons Live Stream: Watch The Thrilling NFL Game Online

It’s go time! The red-hot Minnesota Vikings put their seven-game winning streak on the line when they face the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET. Don’t miss this game.

With only a handful of games left in the regular season, the Minnesota Vikings are cruising towards a place in the playoffs. At 9-2 and running on a seven-game winning streak, Case Keenum, 29, Adam Theilen, 27, and the rest of the Vikings have become a surprise break-out of this odd football season. They’re about to face a huge challenge in the Atlanta Falcons. While Matt Ryan, 32, and the rest of the Dirty Birds aren’t as dominating as they were in the previous season, they’re still an offensive threat. It’ll be interesting to see which team leaves the Mercedes-Benz Stadium with the win when the Vikings head down to Georgia.

“We’ve yet to accomplish everything we want to accomplish, and we’ve got a lot of work ahead of us, but we’re hungry for it,” said Case ahead of this game, according to Fox Sports. “I think everybody in this locker room is hungry.” The Vikings missed the playoffs in 2016, but it seems that won’t be the case. In fact, if they can somehow surpass the equally strong Philadelphia Eagles, the Vikings will secure home field advantage during the 2017-18 postseason.

“That is everybody’s deal, isn’t it?” Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer said. “Go out and win as many games as you can and try to get in and play as many games as you can at home. But we have to win and we have to take one game at a time. Talking about it doesn’t do anything.” Well, the time for talk is over. It’s time for football.

