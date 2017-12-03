Matt Lauer & Wife ‘Living Separate Lives’ After He Reportedly Offered Her $5 Mil To Stay In Marriage

It seems money CAN buy love? Matt Lauer reportedly offered Annette Roque millions to call off their divorce over a decade ago, and they’ve been living apart ever since.

So, were The Beatles right or wrong on this one? The Fab Four hit the top of the charts with “Can’t Buy Me Love,” but Matt Lauer, 59, may have proved them wrong, according to the Page Six report that claims he paid his wife Annette Roque five million dollars to pull the divorce papers she filed in 2006. Matt reportedly offered Annette, 50, a post-nuptial agreement for a rumored $5 mil if she called off the divorce. “Matt needed to stay in the marriage to keep his reputation as America’s nicest dad,” a source told Page Six.

“He is in fact a great, and very doting dad to his kids, but he is also a terrible husband,” the insider added. Considering Matt reportedly cheated on Annette “regularly,” calling him a “terrible husband” would be an understatement. However, Matt and Annette apparently set up some kind of arrangement that made their fractured marriage work — one that had them stay far, far away from each other. Matt and Annette, another source told Page Six, have been living “separate lives” for the past decade. Annette has stayed in the couple’s “ritzy” Sag Harbor, Long Island property – aka the Hamptons — while Matt has camped out in their Park Avenue apartment during the weeks he worked at NBC.

Things seemed to be okay for about five years, until Matt allegedly went “wild” during a 2010 assignment. While covering the Olympic winter games in Vancouver, he reportedly stayed behind to party while the crew returned home. That seemed to be the last straw for Annette. By 2011, Annette and the couple’s three kids — sons Jack, 16, Thijs, 11, and daughter Romy, 14 — were living on Long Island full time, while Matt only coming home on the weekends.

Though, if Matt were to head out to the Hamptons now, he would probably find the $33 million dollar estate deserted. Annette reportedly took their kids overseas to her native Netherlands in the wake of Matt’s firing over his alleged sexual misconduct. The Dutch model has reportedly gone home to her family, putting more than 3,500 miles between her and her allegedly unfaithful husband. Though, after thinking about it, if Matt ponied up five million for her to keep a ring on her finger, she may have been able to upgrade to first class. That’s something, at least.

