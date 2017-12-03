Kendall Jenner Flips Out While Learning How To Shoot A Gun: ‘It’s Scaring Me So Bad’

Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian visit a shooting range to help Kendall learn how to protect herself from stalkers, but it doesn’t go exactly how Kendall planned!

On theDec. 3 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kendall Jenner, 21, learn to fire guns because they don’t feel safe with stalkers and robbers around, and Kim Kardashian, 37, switches her dog with Kourtney Kardashian‘s because she’s sick of its barking!

Kendall is out shopping with Khloe when she admits that the amount of burglars and stalkers that she’s had is starting to weigh on her. After Kendall expresses her worry over Kim’s Paris robbery, too, Khloe suggests they figure out how to protect themselves.

Meanwhile, Kim buys North West, 4, a puppy for her birthday, and Kourtney, 38, does the same for Penelope Disick, 5. Kim’s dog Sushi barks all the time, though, and it’s making her crazy! “This is my luck,” she sighs. Then she has the idea to do a dog swap with Kourt’s dog, Honey! “No one will ever know which is which,” Kim schemes.

Khloe and Kendall continue their conversation, and decide to go to a range and learn how to shoot guns. Kim totally freaks out when she learns that they’re thinking about getting guns, though! “I’m not comfortable with it. I wouldn’t want my kids around it,” she tells them.

Kim swaps her dog with Kourtney’s, and makes her escape. Yeah, we’ll see how fast Kourtney figures out what’s up…except that it’s actually Reign, 2, who figures it out! “It’s North’s,” he says, looking at the dog. Kourt is furious, and she calls Kim to complain. “You took the wrong dog!” she declares. Kim is still hopeful that Penelope will bond with the other dog and not want to give her back. Ooookay.

Khloe and Kendall have a lesson at the range, and Kendall flips out as Khloe, who is way more comfortable, shoots at the target. “It’s scaring me so bad, I’m hiding behind the wall,” the supermodel admits. Still, both Kendall and Khloe are happy that they feel more educated about shooting.

Kourtney confronts Kim and gets Honey back. “I’ll have to deal with Sushi’s barking forever, I guess,” Kim says, resigned.

Later, Kendall and Khloe give Kim a recap, and Khloe brings up the mass shootings that have occurred recently. “It’s overwhelming and dark to think about…it’s so terrifying and depressing,” she says. She and Kendall ultimately decide not to have guns in their own homes, and to leave it to their security team.

Finally, Kim seeks professional help for Sushi, and has the Dog Whisperer (Cesar Millan) come to her house! “All I wanted was a calm dog,” Kim tells him, and they have a short lesson. Sushi actually shows some improvement, and Kim is optimistic.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of tonight’s ep?