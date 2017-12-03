So exciting! ‘Hamilton’ creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and his wive Vanessa Nadal just announced that they are expecting their second child! Here’s what we know!

Tony-winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, 37, just revealed to his rabid fans that he and his lovely wife Vanessa Nadal are pregnant again! And he confirmed the news in the best way possible! On Dec. 2, the beloved composer and actor walked the red carpet at the London Evening Standard Theatre Awards alongside Vanessa, who was sporting a bump! Somehow, no one at the event caught on that they are expecting (or they kept it to themselves). So, today, Dec. 3, Lin-Manuel shared some images from the event with the eyes emoji! In no time, a fan asked: “Is V..?” His response? “Oh hell yeah!” So cute! Head here for loads more images of Lin-Manuel!

This is their second child. They have a son named Sebastian, who is 3 years old. The couple was married in 2010. Since making a name for himself with the Broadway mega-hit Hamilton, Lin-Manuel has not slowed down! He helped write music for Disney’s Moana and just last month he did a collab with Jennifer Lopez, 48, to help raise funds for hurricane victims in Puerto Rico.

But Lin-Manuel’s support of his Puerto Rican ancestry didn’t end there. He also used his celebrity to call out Donald Trump, 71, and his administration for the humanitarian crisis that set in after the island was ravaged by hurricanes in September. “You are going straight to hello,” he tweeted at Trump when aid was slow to arrive to island, resulting in sickness and death. “No long lines for you. Someone will say, ‘Right this way sir.’ They’ll clear a path.” She also defended the Mayor of San Juan, Carmen Yulin Cruz, when she found herself in a highly publicized feud with Trump. “She has been working 24/7. You’ve been golfing. You’re going straight to hell. Fastest golf cart you ever took.” Strong language but we’ve got to admire his passion for Puerto Rico!

Oh hell yeah. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 3, 2017

