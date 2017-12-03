Billy Bush Slams Trump For Denying ‘Access Hollywood’ Clip: Yes, Said ‘Grab ‘Em By The P***y’

Billy Bush is NOT having Donald Trump trying to deny the truth once again. He writes that he and 7 other men heard the now president utter the infamous p***y- grabbing words caught on tape by ‘Access Hollywood.’

Donald Trump, you need to stop reportedly telling supporters that the infamous Access Hollywood tape was altered and that the voice was not yours. That’s the message from former Today show co- host Billy Bush, who just penned an op-ed for New York Times, which was posted this evening, Dec 3rd. Bush, who lost his prestigious Today show job because he chatted with Trump on the tape is determined to set the record straight. He heard Trump very clearly say, he liked to ‘ Grab ‘me by the p***y’, referring to women he was attracted to.

Bush also writes that 7 other men were present and heard Trump’s shocking comments . “President Trump is currently indulging in some revisionist history, reportedly telling allies, including at least one United States senator, that the voice on the tape is not his. This has hit a raw nerve in me,” he wrote.

Plus Bush writes in the NY Times that he is sympathetic to the over 20 women who came forward and alleged that Trump subjected them to sexual harassment . “I can only imagine how it ( Trump’s reported revisionist history) has reopened the wounds of the women who came forward with their stories about him.”

