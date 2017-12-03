Bella Thorne Slammed By Fans For Photo Of Swollen Lips — You Got ‘Injections’ To Be Like Kylie

No, that’s not Kylie Jenner — that’s Bella Thorne! After Bella debuted a plumper kisser at the Jingle Ball, fans accused her of getting injections!

There was something a bit different when Bella Thorne, 20, hit the red carpet of the Jingle Ball in Los Angeles. While attending the Dec. 1 event, alongside her Midnight Sun co-star Patrick Schwarzenegger, 24, Bella’s lips looked a little bit fuller than usual. The sudden change had many online accusing her of getting work done, according to The Wrap, including some calling her Kylie Jenner and saying she looked “weird,” “terrible” and fake!

Things didn’t get any better when Bella shared a picture of her from that event. “WTF with her lips,” Instagram user MariaLuisa172 wrote in the comments section of the Dec. 2 Instagram post. “Your lips look terrible,” jacey_newman added while serdleg96 asked, “Omg!! What happened to your lips Oh my God!! 😞” That was a bit redundant, what with the “OMG” and then “Oh My God,” but serdleg96 was clearly shocked by what they saw. “Her lips natural or done???” mimi_0430 inquired, as they wanted to get to the bottom of this mystery.

Actually, what did happen to Bella’s lips? It wasn’t surgery – it was allergies! Earlier in the day, Bella revealed she was having a horrible allergic reaction to something she ate, posting pics and videos of her swollen kisser to her Instagram story. “What am I supposed to do with this thing,” she said while pointing to her swollen lip. Ouch! Thankfully, someone got her an antihistamine because her lips “deflated” a bit in time for the Jingle Ball. Still, fans were still confused as to what was going on with her mouth.

Thankfully, Bella’s lips were perfectly fine when she and Patrick kissed in the first trailer of Midnight Sun. The film has Bella portray Katie, a woman diagnosed with a rare disease that makes her extremely sensitive to sunlight. Wait – Katie’s allergic to sunlight! How strange. Katie meets and falls for the charming Charlie (aka Patrick) but she’s faced with the trouble of telling him about how he’ll never see her in the light of the day. This romantic drama is released on March 23, 2018. Hopefully, Bella will avoid whatever gave her those swollen lips before the movie’s premiere. Wouldn’t want her to show up with a plump kisser again.

What do you think about Bella’s lips, HollywoodLifers?