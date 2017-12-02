Earl Kimrey: 5 Things About Man Charged With Allegedly ‘Disposing’ Of NC Girl’s Body

Mariah Woods is presumed dead and her mom’s boyfriend, Earl Kimrey, was arrested for allegedly ‘concealing’ the 3-year-old girl’s death. Here are the vital details about Earl.

1. He was supposedly the last person to see the toddler. Mariah Woods vanished in the early hours of Nov. 27, leaving her parents panicked and the authorities desperately searching for the 3-year-old. Sadly, the authorities believe this story won’t have a happy ending, as they announced on Dec. 1 that they believe she’s now dead. The authorities also arrested Earl Kimrey, 32, the live-in boyfriend of Mariah’s mother, Kristy Woods. Kristy said that her boyfriend saw Mariah last, when he told the girl to “go back to bed” around midnight, according to Daily Mail.

2. Earl was charged with removing Mariah’s body from the scene of her death. Authorities took Early into custody on Dec. 1, charging him with obstruction of justice, concealing of death, 2nd degree burglary, felony larceny and possession of stolen property, according to CNN. He’s being held at the Onslow County Detention Center under a $1,010,000 bond. He could face additional charges as the investigation continues.

3. The arrest warrant accuses him of disposing of her body. Earl was accused, in the arrest warrant obtained by Fox 8, of stealing two dressers from a home on High Hill Road around the time of the little girl’s disappearance (between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m.) Earl, according to the warrant, allegedly removed Mariah’s body “from the scene of her death and did conceal Mariah Woods death and body, knowing that Mariah Woods died from unnatural causes. The defendant acted with deceit and intent to fraud. The warrant also accuses Earl of “secretly disposed of the dead child’s body.”

4. He had a prior record. Previous to these charges, Earl had been busted before. He was reportedly convicted of larceny in 2005, receiving probation and a suspended sentence. He was convicted in 2012 of assault or threatening a government official. He was also convicted of being drunk and disorderly. Again, he was given probation and a suspended sentence. Earl was busted again in 2015, convicted of larceny for a second time. He got – you guessed it – probation and a suspended sentence.

5. He’s a North Carolina native. Earl’s Facebook page reportedly says he’s from Mebane, attended Orange County High School in Hillsborough and studied heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) at Alamance Community College. He has been seen posing with Mariah and mother in Facebook photos.

HollywoodLifers, if you have any information as to where Mariah might be, please reach out to the Onslow County Sheriff at 910-455-3113.