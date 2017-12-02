Catt Gallinger: 5 Things To Know About The Model Who Went Partially Blind After Tattooing Eyeball

Catt Gallinger went partially blind after getting a risky eye tattoo and she bravely shared her story to prevent others from doing the same. Here’s more about Catt.

Catt Gallinger, 24, is an up and coming model who sadly became partially blind in one eye after attempting to get an eye tattoo that would turn the white of her eye purple. She took to Facebook to bravely document her painful experience with unbelievable photos and video to try and help others avoid making the same mistake. Here are 5 things you should know about the fearless young woman.

1.) She’s from Ottawa, Canada and has many face and body tattoos. Catt’s photos on her public Facebook page show her with numerous tattoos on various parts of her body and even on the sides of her face. From names to inspirational quotes to even video game images, the model sure does seem to love her art and likes to use it as a way to express who she is.

2.) The original pressure to get her eye tattoo came from her former boyfriend and he’s the one who performed the procedure. According to Catt, he did the tattoo injection all wrong and it is the reason she had such a bad reaction. He didn’t mix saline with the ink like he was supposed to and used a needle that was too big. She claims she will never forgive him for what he did and wants him off the streets so he can’t do the same thing to someone else.

3.) She is very outspoken about her beliefs. Whether she’s posting quotes about overcoming insecurities on her page or standing up for gender equality, Catt is proud of being who she is and wanting to inspire others in the process.

4.) Although she already had surgery to fix the eye tattoo, she still may lose her eye. Catt revealed on social media that she has had surgery but because her cornea is so thin, it is in high danger or rupturing. If it does rupture, she will lose her eye.

5.) She is quite the risk taker and even had her tongue split. Catt is no stranger to fearlessly doing things others might be scared to and that includes getting a trendy procedure done that split her tongue to make it appear forked. Having the courage to do these risky things is what made Catt feel like an eye tattoo would be the proper next step in trying new things. Although she still seems to be confident in who she is, her honesty in the tough journey with her eye has definitely cautioned others along the way and has helped them realize that people do make mistakes and need to be careful with research before making any serious decisions.

