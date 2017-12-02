Taylor Swift Dazzles In Glittering Top & Mini Shorts While Performing For 1st Time In 10 Months

Slay! Taylor Swift made her first concert appearance since dropping ‘Reputation’ at KIIS-FM Jingle Ball, and she looked incredible. See her performing here!

Taylor Swift, 27, made an explosive first concert appearance at KIIS-FM Jingle Ball in Los Angeles, CA on Dec. 1. She looked absolutely stunning in a loose glittery gold hooded shirt with a very sexy pair of black hot pants that showed off her legs. She topped off the look in black and gold biker boots and wore her signature wavy hair down with bangs. The successful singer had the crowd going insane as she opened up her six song set with “Ready For It” and danced around the stage with some back up singers and dancers. She also crooned her way through favorite track “Blank Space” off her previous album 1989. Two stand out moments in Taylor’s unforgettable performance included her playing her acoustic guitar to sing a solo version of “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” her song with Zayn Malik, and being joined onstage by good friend and fellow Jingle Ball performer, Ed Sheeran to sing, “End Game” off her new album Reputation, for the very first time. The blonde songwriter ended her set appropriately by reminding the audience that the old Taylor is dead while belting out “Look What You Made Me Do.”

It’s been a wild few months for Taylor, who first hinted her return to the spotlight on Aug. 18 when she wiped all of her social media accounts clean. After remaining silent for entire weekend, she returned on Aug. 21 with a 10 second video that featured the tail of a snake. She followed up with two more continuation videos 0n the 22nd and 23rd, before eventually making the HUGE announcement that her sixth album, Reputation, will be coming out on Nov. 10. Along with the reveal, she shared her album cover, which features a black and white photo of Taylor in front of a newspaper backdrop that has her name written in various fonts. Hard to believe that the record is finally here! See more recent pics of Tay.

We’re pumped to see a lot more of the “Gorgeous” singer in the coming months as she continues to promote her new music. Taylor will also be performing at San Jose’s Poptopia on Dec. 2, Chicago’s Jingle Bash on Dec. 7, Jingle Ball in NYC on Dec. 8 and at Jingle Bell Ball in London, England on Dec. 10. Obviously, we’re stoked to see what happens next, and you know we’ll keep you posted!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Taylor’s performance at KIIS-FM Jingle Ball? Tell us in the comments below!