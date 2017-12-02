Selena Gomez Loves How ‘Vulnerable’ Justin Bieber Is After Reuniting — He’s Been ‘Really Open’

Selena Gomez loves how open Justin Bieber has been with his feelings since they reignited their romance, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Get the details here!

Selena Gomez, 25, has been thrilled with Justin Bieber‘s vulnerability during their recent time together and it’s been working wonders for their relationship. “Justin has been very open about his feelings towards her and she appreciates and values his candidness and willingness to be vulnerable with her now more than he had during their first relationship stint,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Selena is enjoying the refined and mature Justin and she is taking everything a step at a time so not to ruin the great vibes and energy they share together.” See some of Selena and Justin’s cutest moments since their reunion here!

Justin has definitely seemed to grow and live a different life than he has in the past. With regular visits to church and joining a hockey team, he appears to be trying to live as normal a life as he possibly can and we’re so happy that he and Selena have been able to find love once again! They have been seen together in various public places and seem to be having a great time.

Selena’s been going through quite a transition after having to have a kidney transplant last summer due to her battle with lupus and her breakup from The Weeknd, 27, whom she dated for 10 months. Finding her way back to Justin has made Jelena fans everywhere rejoice and proves that Selena is cherishing all the people important to her as much as she can. We can’t wait to see what happens with the popular duo next!

