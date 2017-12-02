Selena Gomez Poses For Sexy Selfie After Breaking Silence On Reuniting With Justin Bieber

Strike a pose! After Selena Gomez spoke for the first time about reuniting with her ‘cherished’ Justin Bieber, she and Theresa Mingus posed for a sexy selfie.

Selena Gomez, 25, made a special appearance in Teresa Marie Mingus’s Instagram story on Dec. 1, per a Selena fan account. Selena, with her new hot blonde makeover, held the phone while she and her BFF (and personal assistant “FOR LIFE”) took a bathroom selfie. Even amid the rolls of towels and hand sanitizers, these two managed to appear fabulous. Looking good, ladies. While Justin Bieber, 23, couldn’t really “Like” this pic, he probably appreciated seeing Sel flash a bit of skin as she rocked her all-black ensemble.

This sleek and sexy selfie comes on the heels of Selena’s intimate interview with Billboard after the publication named her Woman Of The Year. Selena talked about her high-profile reunion with the Biebs, explaining that she “cherish[es] people who have really impacted my life.” She said that before, she and Justin might have been “forcing something that wasn’t right.” However, she said that just because she and Justin broke up, it didn’t mean she stopped caring for him. From the sounds of it, Selena was just ready for another shot at love with Justin.

It seems Justin was ready, too, especially how he’s been piling on the romance whenever he’s around Selena. The two have been spotted hanging out at the Montage Hotel again, a place they’ve visited a lot during their turbulent on-again/off-again relationship. “Every time they look so incredibly happy. A few times, he’s come in to the Garden Bar with her to play the piano while singing to her,” an eyewitness EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. How sweet!

📷 | Selena in Theresa Marie’s Instagram Story. pic.twitter.com/dyJzcVRVKQ — Selena Gomez News (@LifeWithSelG) December 2, 2017

It also seems Justin knows when to back off and give Selena some space – and the spotlight! The “Wolves” singer attended the Billboard Women In Music event on Nov. 30, accepting her Woman of the Year award with a heartfelt speech about Francia Raisa, 29, her BFF who literally saved her life. Yet, Justin wasn’t there for Sel’s big moment. Why was that? Well, he didn’t want to steal the thunder away from Selena. Justin didn’t think that was the right event to reintroduce their romance. Maybe he and Selena can make things official with a selfie of their own?

Are you glad that Selena and Justin are back together, HollywoodLifer?