Matt Lauer’s Private ‘Locked’ Office Demolished After Alleged ‘Sexcapades’ There, Revealed

Matt Lauer? Who? After firing him over his alleged sexual misconduct, NBC is scrubbing all evidence of Matt from 30 Rock, even destroying his infamous ‘locking office.

Good luck of finding any proof that Matt Lauer, 59, was once part of the NBC family at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. After canning him over numerous allegations of horrendous sexual misconduct and harassment, the network is reportedly doing its best to purge the disgraced news anchor from its building. “Matt’s office is being completely demolished. Everything is going, including that button under his desk, his nameplate, the photos of him in the hallways, the pictures of him online and on NBC News social media,” an insider told Page Six.

“[NBC is] so sickened by his behavior it is almost like they want to pretend he never existed,” the source added. Oh, about that button on Matt’s desk? That button was one of the more lurid details about Matt’s sexcapades during his tenure at NBC, as it enabled him to lock his office door automatically from his desk. The button “allowed him to welcome female employees and initiate inappropriate contact while knowing nobody could walk in on him, according to two women who were sexually harassed by Lauer,” Variety wrote in its extensive report about Matt’s history of alleged sexual misconduct.

It was in this office where Matt allegedly summoned a woman. Matt reportedly dropped his pants to show his penis, and when the employee declined to do anything, he allegedly reprimanded her for “not engaging in a sexual act.” Matt has also been accused of summoning another woman to his office where he allegedly had sex with her, during which she passed out.

This locking button was a standard feature in many older officers at 30 Rock, people familiar with the operations told the Washington Post. The feature was a “perk” for top executives who wanted privacy for personal phone calls, or an added security measure in event of a calamity. “Apparently, Matt was one of the few, if not the only, NBC News employee to have one,” an anonymous NBC News employee told the Washington Post. Well, there’s now one less NBC employee with such “perk.”

