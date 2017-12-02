Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Diet On Date Night With Kanye After Chris Rock’s Comedy Show

A night full of laughter and chicken wings? It sounds like Kim Kardashian had the perfect date. After she and Kanye West saw Chris Rock performed, they noshed on some tasty snacks.

Kim Kardashian, 37, was setting #RelationshipGoals left and right on Dec. 1. She and hubby Kanye West, 40, made time to have a sweet date night in Los Angeles, according to Daily Mail. The two went to see Chris Rock, 52, perform on his Total Blackout Tour in Hollywood. That alone would be a great night, but it gets better: Kim and Kanye were able to go backstage (because, of course they would!) and they posed for pictures with Chris and his girlfriend, Megalyn Echikunwoke, 34. Sweet!

Oh, it gets better – because Eddie Murphy, 56, was there, too! Chris, Ye and Eddie posed for a picture together. Kanye actually smiled for the photo – yes, that’s right. Kanye. West. Smiled. He had an ear-to-ear grin in that picture with Chris and Megalyn, and he was beaming as he posed between Chris and Eddie. If this night couldn’t get any more epic, Kim shared a shot of the backstage spread, which included Buffalo Wild Wings. Score! What a wonderful night!

While Kim didn’t share a picture of her eating the wings – instead, it’s an adorable dramatic video of her staring down the temptation – who can blame her if she snuck a bite. They looked DELICIOUS. Kim tends to stick to a pretty strict diet, but it was Friday – cheat day! The last time Kim notably broke her diet was when she was in New Orleans for Serena Williams’s wedding. Kim couldn’t allow herself to visit New Orleans without stopping by Café Du Monde to pick up a bag of beignets. “Or six bags of beignets,” she added, revealing her massive snack attack. “Ok guys, we are gonna eat so many beignets. I’m so excited.”

Kim’s figure is the product of a 1,800-calorie diet, and after all that hard work, it’s no surprise she likes to flaunt the results. When appearing in a KKW Beauty promo, Kim got naked and covered herself completely in glitter. Amazing! Kim’s body is setting fitness goals for all her fans, but her family – namely, Kylie Jenner, 20, — is feeling a tad bit envious. Seeing Kim’s killer figure has the reportedly pregnant Kylie feeling a bit jealous, an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, since the Life of Kylie star is struggling with how the alleged pregnancy has changed her figure.

Do you think Kim ate the wings, HollywoodLifers? Do you think she deserved a “cheat day?” Doesn’t that date night sound like the most fun ever?