Khloe Kardashian: Fans Slam Her For ‘Hiding’ Pregnancy News & Not Sharing Any Full Sized Pics

Khloe Kardashian’s followers are getting tired of waiting for her to announce her reported pregnancy and want to see her bump! See what they’re saying here!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is still keeping her reported pregnancy under wraps but fans aren’t too thrilled about it! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been busy posting photos to her Instagram but there’s just one problem: all of them are hiding her bump! Khloe’s recent photo posting spree caused angry fans to lash out and demand her to reveal whether or not she’s pregnant. Other fans have simply shared that they are saddened that she is choosing to hide it. Either way, it looks like her followers are not happy with her lack of confirmation and feel they have patiently waited long enough! See photos of Khloe hiding her baby bump here!

Khloe and sister Kylie Jenner, 20, are both reportedly pregnant and due around the same time but there’s no word on when either one will officially announce the news. From cryptic social media posts to careful public appearances, they both have worked hard to keep us guessing! This will be the first baby for both beauties and their little bundles of joy will join the family along with Kim Kardashian‘s third child that she is having via surrogate.

Although we don’t know for sure if and when Khloe will share her happy life change, there has been speculation that it will happen on the finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. With all the interest for Khloe and Kylie’s big news, that would surely get some high ratings! We guess only time will tell in this case and we will definitely be keeping an eye out!

Khloe and Kylie are annoying like if youre pregnant why are you hiding it and making it into such a "thing" if you're not, just say it. A lot of women can't even get pregnant so stop with the bull @khloekardashian @KylieJenner — Chelsie (@yourstrulychelc) December 1, 2017

@khloekardashian if your fans supported you when you was going through fertility issues. Now you might be and your doing all this hiding. — Tina sims (@mrssims08142010) November 30, 2017

can’t half tell khloe kardashian is pregnant by the fact she’s folding her arm in every single picture hiding from her boobs down 😂 — shannon🦋 (@__shannonmartin) December 1, 2017

Okay enough with bullshit ARE KYLIE AND KHLOE PREGNANT COME ON JUST TELL US — Nellybelle🥀 (@noellemargaret) December 2, 2017

I just want to say how very sad it is that you girls have to hide such a joyful event such as pregnancy until it's announced on KUWTK in an attempt to boost ratings. You should be allowed proudly to show your baby bump. — Jill Lancaster (@grammeejill) December 1, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you want Khloe to stop hiding her pregnancy? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!