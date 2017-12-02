Kendall Jenner Fears Bella Hadid ‘Is Playing With Fire’ By Taking The Weeknd Back

Kendall Jenner is worried that Bella Hadid could get hurt again now that she and The Weeknd are rumored to be taking another shot at romance! We’ve got all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Although, we’re dying to see Bella Hadid, 21, and The Weekend, 27, (real name Abel Tesfaye) let bygones be bygones and get back together, some in the supermodel’s inner circle are fearful for her. They’re afraid she’ll get her heart broken all over again if she gives the crooner another shot! Bella recent went on a trip to the Bahamas with some of her closest friends including Kendall Jenner, 22, Hailey Baldwin, 21, and more! According to our insiders, that’s when some of them shared their concerns with the youngest Hadid sister! Head here to take a look back at Abel and Bella’s relationship!

“The Weeknd was a big topic of conversation on their girls’ trip,” a source close to Kendall shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Let’s just say her friends are not jumping up and down over her taking the Weeknd back. They think she’s playing with fire. Kendall is the most vocal about this, when it comes to guys she’s very tough. She doesn’t really believe in second chances. But Bella‘s such a forgiving person, sometimes to a fault.”

Our insider went on to add that the stunning supermodel is trying to play it cool about giving Abel a second shot but her friends are convinced that it’s going to happen. “He came to her and begged for forgiveness, it worked. She swears she’s still making up her mind about whether she’s getting back together with him but it kind of seems inevitable, she just can’t quit him.” If they do decide to take another shot at love together, let’s hope it lasts!

