Kendall Jenner Is Instagram Queen Of The Week — See Her Sexiest Photos

BRB, currently living vicariously through Kendall Jenner — who is officially HollywoodLife.com’s Instagram queen of the week!

Ah, to live the life of a supermodel. Trips around the world, free clothes, a killer body! Who wouldn’t want to walk a mile in Kendall Jenner‘s high-heeled designer shoes? HollywoodLife.com has crowned the 22-year old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Instagram queen of the week (and the most popular fashion figure of 2017) thanks to her recent jaw-dropping photos. Just when we thought we couldn’t be more envious of her life, she posts a series of vacation selfies from a private yacht in the middle of the crystal clear ocean. It appears Kendall took a luxurious trip to an undisclosed location, which looks like paradise, by the way, with model friends Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin.

As always, Kendall’s feed this week was packed with gorgeous selfies and sizzling body shots. The only thing missing, and we can’t wait for this day to come, is a picture with rumored boyfriend Blake Griffin. The brunette bombshell previously had a fear of “groupies” which held her back from fully committing to the basketball star. At first, “Kendall wanted to take things a bit more slowly because she wasn’t sure she could deal with all the basketball groupies,” a source told HollywoodLife.com. “Her patience paid off and they are super loved up!” Sooo…when can we get a red carpet debut?

Like all the Kardashians, poor Kendall is now facing a different kind of fear. One that’s related to the alleged Kardashian Kurse. Blake’s crippling knee injury has many fans pissed off, and some of them are even taking out their anger on the reality star. We hear Kendall feels “horrible” that her man won’t be able to play in the next few games and hopes his teammates don’t buy into the curse hype.

