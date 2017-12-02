Justin Bieber Hangs With His Dad After Selena Gomez Says ‘No One Cares’ About Their Romance

Justin Bieber took some time away from his romance with Selena Gomez to hang out with his dad Jeremy. We’ve got pics of the father and son’s fun day on Dec. 1.

Here’s baaack! Jeremy Bieber, 42, is down in sunny SoCal from Canada to hang out with his famous son Justin, 23. Usually when these two get together it seems like trouble follows — remember the 2014 Miami street racing incident? — but these days Justin has turned over a new leaf. He’s been going to church regularly and has become such a new man that Selena Gomez, 25, has taken him back. Justin looked super casual in a baggy grey t-shirt and black shorts with some cool striped kicks. His dad wanted to show off his buff bod in a tight dark grey V-neck shirt that flaunted his tattooed arm sleeves and matched it with distressed faded jean shorts. Always trying to be the cool pops, he wore a beanie and shades.

When Jeremy split with his girlfriend of seven years Erin Wagner — the mother of his two other kids — back in 2014 he seemed to go on a partying binge with Justin for the rest of that year. Hopefully now that the Biebs has given up his wild lifestyle and his dad has found love again with his fiancée Chelsea Rebelo that these two are in for less rowdy times. Justin and Jeremy were seen in LA getting into the singer’s luxury white G-Wagon, and on-again flame Selena was nowhere to be seen. See the latest photos of Justin, here.

She opened up about reigniting her romance to the “Despacito” singer on the Billboard Women in Music Awards red carpet on Nov. 30. When asked about their romance, she got a little defensive, saying. “I mean I don’t think anybody truly, actually cares. I think for me what’s been great is that I’ve been able to live the life that I’ve wanted for myself. And that doesn’t always look the way people maybe think it should look, but it’s not really my concern anymore.” Earlier she told the magazine — that named her Woman of the Year — that, “I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19, or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life. So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn’t right. But that doesn’t mean caring for someone ever goes away.” Aww! Their fans always knew they’d find their way back to each other.

