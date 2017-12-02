Jason Aldean & Wife Brittany Welcome 1st Child Together — See First Pic Of New Son

Jason Aldean has a son! The country crooner’s wife Brittany has given birth to the couple’s 1st baby together, Jason’s 3rd child overall. We’ve got the details including his cute name and first pic.

Jason Aldean, 40, and his wife Brittany Kerr Aldean have welcomed their “extra passenger!” The country singer’s wife gave birth to a precious baby boy on Dec. 1, and he took to his Instagram to share the first pic of the baby, as well as reveal his adorable name: Memphis! “So blessed today to see my little man come into the world. In a year that has been a rollercoaster ride, this is what its all about. I cant wait to see what life has in store for this kid. Memphis Aldean… 9lb 5 oz.” Whew, that’s a BIG baby! We can only imagine how thrilled the new parents must be. While this is Brittany’s first child, Jason is already the proud father of daughters Keeley Williams, 14, and Kendyl Williams, 10. Click here to see adorable pics of celeb dads with their kids.

After the devastating Las Vegas attack on Oct. 1, that occurred while Jason was performing on stage, we can bet the star is especially thankful for his new baby boy. While both Jason and Brittany were at Mandalay Bay when Stephen Paddock opened fire on concertgoers, the new parents survived the attack and thankfully came out physically unscathed. However, just three days after the massacre, Brittany revealed she’ll never forget that horrific night. “Still feel like I’m in a daze,” she admitted in a message to her fans.

“As we laid behind equipment onstage with some of our road family, bullets flying past… all I could think was, ‘I never even got to hold my baby.’ … We were the lucky ones,” Brittany continued. “I can’t put into words the pain and heartache we feel for the ones who are no longer with us. May God be with their families and friends during this horrendous time. Each and every one of you are and will forever be in our prayers.”

Jason and Brittany revealed they were expecting via Instagram back in May. They both posted a super sweet photo of the two of them surrounded by pink and blue balloons wearing “baby mama” and “baby daddy” t-shirts. “SURPRISE!!! WE ARE PREGNANT!!! This was the hardest secret we’ve ever had to keep 🙈 This journey for us has been full of many happy times & also many tears… The biggest rollercoaster we have ever been on, without a doubt!” Brittany shared with fans in her caption.

“All of the moments of heartache were followed by the biggest blessing in the entire world!! We will never take one moment for granted & can’t wait to meet you, sweet baby!!!” And now that time has finally come! Congrats again, Brittany and Jason!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you love the name Jason and Brittany picked out for their son? Congratulate the happy couple below!