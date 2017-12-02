Ivanka Trump Slammed For Cultural Appropriation After Wearing Oriental-Style Gowns

Oh no! Ivanka Trump caused backlash after wearing a series of Oriental-style dresses during her trip to India. Find out why she’s being accused of cultural appropriation here!

Ivanka Trump‘s recent trip to India wasn’t as well received as she may have wanted and it’s all because of her fashion choices during her public appearances there. The 36-year-old daughter of Donald Trump, wore various Oriental-style attire while speaking with the Indian people as well as to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit and not everyone thought her gowns were appropriate. One Indian news outlet called her gown choices a “superficial assimilation” of their culture while other followers criticized them for being too pricey, according to the Daily Mail. See photos of Ivanka and her style choices over the years here.

The Daily O referred to the First Daughter as a “botoxed American Barbie” and explained that one of her jacket choices “referenced India with the embroidery, but in reality looked like a cheap brand ripping off designer Rahul Mishra.” Eek! This isn’t the first time Ivanka faced criticism for her fashion choices. She also received backlash for her cherry blossom print fashion during a previous trip to Japan.

Despite the negative publicity, Ivanka seemed to have a good time during her time in India and has been working hard as advisor to her President father. Whether she’s speaking out for American families or going overseas to talk about the work she and her father are doing in the states, she seems to stand her ground with her beliefs and remain calm in a whirlwind of political scrutiny. We look forward to seeing what she’ll get up to next!

Honestly, is your daughter wearing a peek-a-boo cleavage gown to meet leader in India? She is as classless as you are! #DecompensatingDon #Grifters — Adrasteia (@Adrasteia17) November 29, 2017

Yeah, right. India is the American go-between for Russia. Even Ivanka did not care about India's culture and history. Shameful. A British dress? — Dandy (@dandeliondrunk) December 2, 2017

Did Ivanka visit her factories in India where the woman work for slave labor? Her dress cost more than her workers salaries. At least it was an American designer she was wearing that was made in the USA. — LadyNiGB (@LadyNW3uk) December 2, 2017

