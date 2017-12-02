Christie Brinkley Claps Back At Emily Ratajkowski Who Implied That Model, 63, Was ‘Vintage’

Uh oh! Christie Brinkley looks hotter than ever at 63, so did she get ticked after Emily Ratajkowski seemingly labeled her a ‘vintage’ inspiration? See her witty response!

Christie Brinkley, 63, is a living legend, so of course the hottest new stars are taking style cues from her. The supermodel had the best reaction when Emily Ratajkowski, 26, seemingly labeled her a “vintage inspiration,” while sharing a throwback pic of Christie rocking a sexy one-piece. “So emrata when you say vintage are you talking about the swimsuit or me? #tbt #vintage #patina,” Christie tweeted while firing back at Emily, garnering several likes from fans who thought the ordeal was hilarious. Emily was actually referring to the ageless swimsuit she was wearing in a Sports Illustrated shoot, but Christie couldn’t resist a cheeky response! See the hottest pics of Emily, right here.

“Pinterested this photo over 2 years ago and made a sample of it over a year ago. We all tap into vintage inspirations. ❤️,” Emily originally wrote, while promoting her new swimwear line. The Gone Girl star recently launched Inamorata Swim and has been sharing photos of herself rocking a plethora of her sexiest designs. Emily is no stranger to showing off her enviable frame, last treating fans to an eye-full by stripping down to her birthday suit on Nov. 26. She appeared to be having a blast while enjoying a trip with friends in Nicaragua.

Emily is paying homage to the greatest swimsuit models off all time, previously admitting that she pulled inspiration from several other A-listers while designing her six-piece collection. “There was a picture of Stephanie Seymour in Sports Illustrated where she has three or four [bows], and it was actually in the back,” Emily revealed to Vogue. “I thought that was so pretty and such a nice way to show the figure. I loved the idea of turning it around.”

So emrata when you say vintage are you talking about the swimsuit or me? 😘👙💋 #tbt #vintage #patina https://t.co/zZuZW2nlqC — Christie Brinkley (@SeaBrinkley) November 30, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you love Christie’s light-hearted response? Tell us, below!