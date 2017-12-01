Johnny Galecki Is Finally Returning To ‘Roseanne’ & We Have Your First Look

OMG, it’s happening! ‘Roseanne’ was finally able to secure Johnny Galecki’s return as David, Darlene’s longtime love and husband, for the revival. We’re SO psyched!

Johnny Galecki, 42, is coming back for Roseanne after all. Executive Producer, Whitney Cummings, confirmed the exciting news on her Instagram story on November 30 by snapping a picture of Johnny’s set chair! The chair was placed right in the middle of the Roseanne set, which you can clearly see in the background. It reads Johnny’s full name on the back, and Whitney also tagged his official Instagram in the pic! Longtime fans of the series are extremely thrilled to hear that Johnny’s beloved David will be back for the reboot, as he was such an essential part of the original series.

Speculation about whether or not Johnny would return began the second the Roseanne revival was announced in April 2017. Fans knew that it wasn’t going to be easy to get Johnny for the show because he’s the current star of the biggest show on CBS, The Big Bang Theory, while Roseanne is returning to ABC — a competing network. Speculation continued when the cast reunited for it’s first table read in October 2017 and every single original cast member was present, except for Johnny. This was a huge, huge bummer for Roseanne fans, but now they finally have the news they’ve been waiting for: David’s back!

More exciting news? David and Darlene’s children have been cast for the revival, too. Emma Kenney, best known for her role as Deb on Shameless, will play Darlene and David’s now 14-year-old daughter, Harris. Newcomer Ames McNamara will play their 8-year-old son, Mark, who is named after David’s brother played by the late actor Glenn Quinn. Sadly, Glenn died in 2002 of an alleged drug overdose, reports the LA Times. It remains unclear how the character of Mark will be handled on the revival.

