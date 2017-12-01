Roy Woods: 5 Things To Know About The Rising Rapper/R&B Singer On Release Day Of Debut Album

Drake fans, listen up: Roy Woods is about to be your new favorite! Here’s everything you need to know about the Canadian rapper/singer/songwriter as he drops his debut album ‘Say Less.’

Denzel Spencer, AKA Roy Woods, 21, released his debut studio album Say Less today, Dec. 1, and fans are going nuts over it. (With features from PartyNextDoor, Dvsn, 24hrs and PnB Rock, you can’t blame them.) Here are five things to know about the rising hip hop and alt R&B artist!

1. Roy is signed to OVO Sound, Drake’s record label. One of his first big moments was when Drake premiered Roy’s first song “Drama” — which Drizzy features on — from his EP Exis during the OVO Sound radio show on Apple’s Beats 1 radio in July 2015.

2. Roy dropped his debut EP Exis later that month. Exis was released through OVO Sound. His mixtape Waking at Dawn then arrived in July 2016, and his second EP Nocturnal came out in December 2016.

3. He’s inspired by tons of amazing artists. He cites Michael Jackson, Drake, Nelly, The Weeknd and PartyNextDoor as influences.

4. Roy’s debut studio album Say Less dropped on Dec. 1 via OVO Sound and Warner Bros. The record has 16 tracks, and plenty of help from friends: 24hrs features on “Take Time,” PartyNextDoor has a turn on “Back It Up” and “Balance” features Dvsn and PnB Rock, along with vocals from Pvrx and Jessie Ware. Not bad!

5. Fortunately, he’s currently on tour! Catch him through December as he makes stops in Atlanta, Chicago, Hoston, Los Angeles and more. You can see his remaining tour dates here.

HollywoodLifers, are you going to check out Roy’s new album?